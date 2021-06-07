Shrimp boil to raise funds for wives of wounded combat veterans

Funds will go to providing retreats in Midland for injured combat veterans' spouses and make them feel supported and less alone.

MIDLAND, Texas — Reel Wives will be holding a fundraiser dinner to help the group continue its mission of providing weekend retreats for spouses of injured combat veterans.

The Stars, Stripes and Shrimp fundraiser dinner will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 6 at Tall City Brewery.

Funds will go to providing retreats in Midland for injured combat veterans' spouses and make them feel supported and less alone.

Guests at the event will be Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and keynote speaker Dr. Roxana Delgado.