Shopping event to benefit Fix West Texas

The 2023 “Spring into Summer Show” will feature shopping and cocktails.

MIDLAND, Texas — We're reaching the tail end of spring, and if you want to get summer started off right, you might want to head down to the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion on Friday and Saturday.

The 2023 “Spring into Summer Show” will be happening there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors from across West Texas will be in attendance for shopping and serving up drinks.

All money raised goes to Fix West Texas, so they can keep helping out our local pups and kittens.