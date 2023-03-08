Shamrock 5K race returns to Odessa

The run is open to people of all ages, but kids 12 and under can register for free.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department will host its St. Patrick’s Day-themed Shamrock 5K race on Saturday.

The run will take place at Comanche Trail Park South, located at 301 I-20 Service Road.

This race is open to people of all ages.

Registration will start at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m.

The registration fee is $40 per runner for those ages 13 and up. Kids 12 and under can register for free.

All runners will receive a medal, a charm and a T-shirt.

Since it is themed, runners are encouraged to wear their best green race outfits, good luck clovers and lucky charms.

This race is part of the Parks and Recreation Department 5k race series. Each race will have its own signature charm that runners can add to their medal after completing the race.

Other upcoming races in the series will be announced soon.

To register online, click or tap here .