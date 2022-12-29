Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns for 2023

This year's events will kick off Jan. 4 and close on Jan. 14.

ODESSA, Texas — The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns to the Ector County Coliseum in Jan. 2023.

This year's events will kick off Jan. 4 and close on Jan. 14.

Animals will move in on Jan. 4-5 and the first rodeo performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Over the 11 days there will be six rodeo performances, steer roping, team and match roping and multiple animal shows as well as a junior livestock sale.

Tickets for rodeo performances range from $20-27. You can purchase them via the etix website.

On Jan. 13, Caleb Young will be performing in Barn G. Tickets for this event are $20 and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.