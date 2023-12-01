Boy with autism given the opportunity to be a cowboy for the day

"I'm just glad that someone actually does things for our special needs children and​ it's just been a really great opportunity to be here."

ODESSA, Texas — Being a cowboy is a dream come true for little Maxwell Strong, and its happening at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

But if you want to be a cowboy you have to look the part, which is just the start for this boy.

"My son Maxwell, he has autism and they are in here dressing him as a cowboy with the whole cowboy gear," said Patronie Strong, Maxwell's mom.

Which of course means picking the perfect pair of boots, a good fitting pair of jeans, the perfect shirt, and you can't forgot the cowboy hat.

The clothing was all provided by Boot Barn in Odessa.

When it comes to wanting to be a cowboy, Max follows in his father's footsteps.

"His daddy was a natural cowboy, which he's not with us anymore but Max really enjoyed cowboy hats and boots and horses and I think this whole experience is really great for him," said Strong.

Max got help from the Sandhills rodeo queens on what to pick out, and Thursday night he will be joining them at the rodeo.

"Max and all of us will go over to the rodeo and watch our fourth performance tonight," said Jimmy Lindsey, Vice President of Youth events at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

Ropin' Dreams, The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo and Boot Barn all came together to give Max a special day.

"It's about taking one more kid that needs an opportunity in life and giving them something they've asked for and desired," said Jim Wise, President of Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

Max's mom is also grateful that he was given the opportunity to be a cowboy for a day.