A look at life on the road for one family in the rodeo industry

When the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo comes to an end this weekend, the Scott family will ride off to the next rodeo together.

ODESSA, Texas — When the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has its last performance on Saturday night, most – if not all -- of the event staff and participants will pack up and head out of town.

The Scott family understands what it’s like living on the road most of the year.

It’s simply the life of the rodeo industry, and they are all in it together.

Matt Scott is a PRCA pick-up man, helping in the arena during the rodeo.

His wife Jazmine Scott works with horses, and they have two children.

In the rodeo circuit, a lot of time is spent on the road, and the Scott family knows that reality first hand.

Operating out of a trailer nine months of the year has its limitations, mostly from a practical standpoint.

“We’re in a confined area," said Matt Scott. "We’re not at home in our house every night. It’s a little difficult being in a small area and…cooking and cleaning and doing laundry and all the things that normal people, or everybody else kind of takes for granted sometimes.”

Their children get to spend a lot of time with some of the best in the business while gaining valuable friends in the process.

“(They’re) extremely well socialized," said Matt Scott. "I mean they’ve got friends that are 15 years old that look out for them, so they learn the good and bad. It’s really good for socializing on the kids, I think.”

They have incorporated a great homeschooling program, and life is easier for them when they are all in one place.

“We’ve found different ways in our living to make it work, so that we can all stay together all the time, because I definitely think this lifestyle and this way of living is good for our kids and is where I want to see them in the future, and I sure wouldn’t want us to want to sit out and stay at home right now if we had the opportunity to be traveling with Matt," said Jazmine Scott.

And at the end of this weekend, they will ride off to another rodeo together.