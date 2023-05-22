Salvation Army to honor Memorial Day with free concerts

The events on Saturday will be free and open to the public.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army is holding several concerts on Saturday to honor Memorial Day weekend.

Each concert will be free and open to the public, featuring brass band music, a performance by the Creative Arts dance team and a devotion.

The first concert is at Hogan Park at 11 a.m., followed by a Midland Park Mall concert at 1:30 p.m. and a night concert at the Salvation Army at 5:45 p.m.