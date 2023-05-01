RodeoHouston announces 2023 entertainment lineup

Tickets are on sale for the four rodeo performers that were already announced: Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, Cody Jinks and Parker McCollum.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just released its full entertainment lineup to get you pumped for the big event!

Like every year, the entertainment lineup is filled with artists from every category, including pop, hip-hop, country and rock.

RodeoHouston entertainment lineup

Parker McCollum - Feb. 28 (opening day)

Brooks and Dunn - March 1

Lauren Daigle - March 2

Bun B's "Southern Takeover" - March 3

Walker Hayes - March 4

Zac Brown Band - March 5

Jason Aldean - March 6

New Kids On The Block - March 7

Jon Pardi - March 8

Ashley McBryde - March 9

The Chainsmokers - March 10

Turnpike Troubadours - March 11

La Fiera De Ojinaga - March 12

Cody Jinks - March 13

Machine Gun Kelly - March 14

Kenny Chesney - March 15

Chris Stapleton - March 16

Cody Johnson - March 17

Brad Paisley - March 18

Luke Bryan - March 19

RodeoHouston 2023 tickets

For all the other acts, tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12.

RodeoHouston is going to do things a little differently this year when tickets go on sale. Instead of having a huge crowd in the "waiting room" on Jan. 12, RodeoHouston said it will be selling tickets in two waves.

The first wave of tickets to be sold will be for the artists performing from Feb. 28 through March 9. Those tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. For the artists performing from March 10 through March 19, those tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m.

This isn't the first rodeo for some of this year's performers.

Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, and Bun B are just some of the performers who graced the RodeoHouston stage last year. In fact, last year was Bun B's first time heading a rodeo concert and he did it in front of a sold-out show.

This year, instead of a "Houston Takeover," Bun B is switching things up and including not just H-Town artists, but southern artists.

"You know we celebrated Houston's hip-hop history and culture and that was something, even if we wanted to, couldn't duplicate it," Bun B said after being brought up as a special guest during this year's entertainment announcement. "So I had to think, how do we make this thing bigger and take it up another level? Being from Texas, not just having that Houston and Texas culture...but southern culture is a big part of life as well. They're cowboys and they understand rodeo lifestyle so I said let's make this about the south this time."

Bun B said he called up some of his friends in Louisiana, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee to help him with his "Southern Takeover" show. He also said he has more surprises in store.

"We gone have a big party on March 3, baby," he said.

RodeoHouston artists who are scheduled to perform during the week will take the stage at about 9 p.m. Weekend performers will take the stage at about 6 p.m.