Registration opens for 2021 All American Christmas Parade

The parade will be held Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Registration is now open for the 2021 All American Christmas Parade, presented by the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division.

The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and will run through downtown Midland, ending at Centennial Park.

Registration forms are available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, located at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Parks Office, located at 2701 W Elizabeth Ave. or online at www.Midlandtexas.gov/christmas.

Completed forms should be dropped off or mailed to the MLK Jr. Community Center, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland, Texas 79705, or emailed to Joey Jolly at jajolly@midlandtexas.gov.