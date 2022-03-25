Redneck Roundup Car and Truck Show returns for second year

Money raised from the show will benefit nonprofit organization Gifts of Hope.

MIDLAND, Texas — Redneck Metal Buildings will be holding their second-annual Redneck Roundup Car and Truck Show on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will take place on the North Service Road at 2931 Interstate 20 in Stanton.

Classic cars, hot rods and trucks will be on display to help raise money for nonprofit organization Gifts of Hope .

Organizer Clarence Sauer started doing the event last year after losing his wife to cancer. He said the help Gifts of Hope offers cancer patients and their caregivers is crucial for the Permian Basin.

Organizers expect 400 cars to enter the show, for a chance to win a top prize of $1,000.