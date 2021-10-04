Redneck Metal Buildings holds car and truck show

The Redneck Round Up Car and Truck Show is Saturday at 2931 I-20 North Service Road in Stanton.

STANTON, Texas — Redneck Metal Buildings is holding its Redneck Round Up Car and Truck Show Saturday at 2931 I-20 North Service Road in Stanton.

The show has categories for cars, trucks and motorcycles to compete in. There are also several activities like a raffle and cornhole championship.

The event features food vendors as well as others specializing in ceramic waxing, pin striping, photography and car accessories.

Proceeds from the show go to Gift of Hope House of Midland.