Events

Petroleum Museum holds family science night exploring wonders of water

“Splash into Science” will be held April 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the museum.
Credit: Petroleum Museum

MIDLAND, Texas —

The Petroleum Museum is holding a family science night titled “Splash into Science” on April 21 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Event attendees will explore the wonders of water by doing activities like creating tensile bubbles, witnessing walking water and experimenting with density.

Members of the museum will be granted early admission from 6-6:30 p.m.

Chevron has sponsored the event to ensure admission is free for all those interested.

For more information on family science night and the museum, click here.

