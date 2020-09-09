Petroleum Museum holding 'Family Science Night 2GO'

The theme for this month's event is Out of this World

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum is returning with its Family Science Night events.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, this year's events will have a bit of a twist.

"Family Science Night 2GO" will take place on September 10. This month's event theme is Out of this World.

Those interested in participating can pick up a free box equipped with materials and instructions to conduct 12 science experiments and inventive projects.

Contactless curbside pickup will be offered at the museum's main entrance.

All pickup slots for the September event are filled, but you can visit the Petroleum Museum's website for information on the next event when it is posted.