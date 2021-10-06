x
Petroleum Museum holds free lunch and learn event

June's lecture discussed water operations in the Permian Basin and what oil and gas companies are doing to increase responsible usage and recycling.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum held a Lunch and Lecture event on June 10.

These monthly events feature a free lecture that people can bring their lunch to and enjoy. Drinks and desserts are provided.

Thursday's topic was about water operations in the Permian Basin.

Bo Farris with Fasken Oil and Ranch was the featured speaker. During the lecture, he discussed responsible usage and recycling efforts of oil and gas companies and dove into details about sourcing and treatment options.

For more information on the Petroleum Museum or to see when the next Lunch and Learn is announced, you can visit the website or Facebook page.

