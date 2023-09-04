Permian Basin Fair & Expo hosts second annual Sensory Special Day

On the Sensory Special Day, anyone with a sensory processing disorder and their families get into the Permian Basin Fair for free.

ODESSA, Texas — If you have a sensory processing disorder and you want to go to the Permian Basin Fair on Sept. 6, bring your family and you all get in for free.

Superior HealthPlan has collaborated with the Permian Basin Fair to bring event goers the second annual Sensory Special Day.

On Sept. 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a sensory friendly event with limited lights and music will be going on for families to enjoy.

Also, there will be opportunities for families to learn more about the available community resources.