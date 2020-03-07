Permian Basin Fair and Expo canceled due to COVID-19

In a statement on Facebook, the Board of Directors said the safety of the community was their priority.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Exposition has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's fair, which was the 45th annual event, was set to run September 4 through 13.

" Our Fair board’s decision was not easy, and we will strive to continue to provide for our youth, award scholarships, and carrying on the tradition of the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition," the directors said.

