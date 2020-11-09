x
Permian Basin Comic Con X kicks off

Comic Con was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is happening through Sunday, September 13.

MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin Comic Con X is happening September 11-13 at the Bush Convention Center.

Due to COVID-19, Comic-Con was postponed and new policies have been implemented.

  • Face coverings will be required.
  • If you feel unwell or sick do not attend the event
  • A new floor plan has been implemented and one-way flow of traffic
  • Only a 25% capacity of patrons
  • Social distancing is a must
  • Sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the building

More on COVID-19 Comic-Con policies.

Guests include John Swasey, Jason David Frank, and Ricco Fajardo.

The event will last until Sunday, September 13, be sure to dress in your favorite costume and join in.

Permian Basin Comic Con X

