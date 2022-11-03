Permian Basin Comic Con returns to Midland

The con will feature celebrity guests, cosplayers, vendors and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin Comic Con X is returning to Midland March 18-20.

The convention will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Friday is for VIP ticket holders, while Saturday is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's guests include Adassa, the voice actor of Dolores from "Encanto", Justin Briner, know primarily for his role as Deku in the anime "My Hero Academia", and a variety of other actors, voice actors and wrestling stars.

There will also be cosplay guests, gaming tournaments, dozens of vendors, a maid cafe, a cosplay contest and more.

Tickets online are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday and $35 for a two-day pass. Children's weekend passes are $10, though each general admission pass includes one free pass for a child eight and younger.

All tickets will be available at the door at a $5 increase.

You can find out more about the event by visiting the PBCCX website. To purchase tickets, you can click or tap here.