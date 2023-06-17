People of Midland enjoy Juneteenth parade and celebration

Local nonprofit organizes Juneteenth parade that ended at Washington Park where there was more celebrating to be had.

MIDLAND, Texas — The streets of Midland were filled with the sounds of horns, music and fun because of the Juneteenth parade put together by the local nonprofit Making an Impact.

“For us it means the world," said Morris Williams Jr., co-founder of Making an Impact. "This celebration has been going on in Midland for over 40 years.”

A celebration that is meant for everyone in the community to enjoy.

“We have the whole community come out for a community celebration to celebrate the emancipation of black people,” Williams continued.

The morning parade eventually made its way to Washington Park where there were activities, vendors and entertainment for people to enjoy.

This celebration means a lot to Midland resident Charles Williams.

To him, it’s about more than just celebrating the holiday.

It’s about bringing everyone together, no matter their background or age.

“It means a lot to me, for the kids, all the different cultures coming together as one," said Charles. "Look what we got; the kids having a good time, everybody having a good time. That’s what it’s really about.”