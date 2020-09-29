Celebration honors historical figures connected to West Texas crossings

The two-day event will commemorate historical figures who passed over well-known crossings in West Texas from the 16th to 19th centuries.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — The Pecos County Historical Commission will be holding a special celebration for West Texas History.

The two-day event will commemorate historical figures who passed over well-known crossings in West Texas from the 16th to 19th centuries.

These trails include the Goodnight-Loving Trail, which was featured in the series "Lonesome Dove".

Attendees will be able to relive history by listening to historians watching live fire demonstrations, and even have a chuckwagon breakfast and dinner.

The Butterfield Stage Relay Station Commemoration will be held at the historic Horsehead Crossing on the Pecos River on October 30-31.