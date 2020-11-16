x
Parks Legado hosting 3rd annual Christmas tree market

Credit: Parks Legado

ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Town Center will soon be kicking off its 3rd annual Christmas tree market.

The market will feature fresh-cut trees from Wisconsin, handmade garlands, Christmas lights, free Santa visits, hot chocolate and more.

There will be eight dates and times for the market through November and December:

  • Nov. 20: 6-10 p.m.
  • Nov. 21: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Nov. 22: 1-6 p.m.
  • Nov. 27: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Nov. 28: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Nov. 29: 1-6 p.m.
  • Dec. 4: 6-10 p.m.
  • Dec. 5: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

There will also be a vendor market from 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.

You can also preorder several items, including trees, wreaths, water funnels, floor protectors and more.

To preorder an item, you can click or tap here.

More information on the market can be found on the Parks Legado website and Facebook. You can also text 'TREE' to 31996.
