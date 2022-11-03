The Painted Potter hosts Spring Break Art Camp

ODESSA, Texas — The Painted Potter in Odessa will be holding a Spring Break Art Camp while ECISD is out of session.
The camp will meet each day March 15-18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Children will be able to learn about different art mediums like clay, pottery, acrylic and more. Each day will have a new theme.
Tickets are $40 for each day and can be purchased online by clicking or tapping here.
Parents can sign their children up for the whole week or individual days.
For more information on the Painted Potter and the other classes they offer, you can visit the website.