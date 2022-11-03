The Painted Potter hosts Spring Break Art Camp

Children can be signed up for the whole week or individual days.

ODESSA, Texas — The Painted Potter in Odessa will be holding a Spring Break Art Camp while ECISD is out of session.

The camp will meet each day March 15-18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Children will be able to learn about different art mediums like clay, pottery, acrylic and more. Each day will have a new theme.

Tickets are $40 for each day and can be purchased online by clicking or tapping here.

Parents can sign their children up for the whole week or individual days.