ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free crosstown rivalry tailgate on October 11.

The tailgate, which will start at 5 p.m., will take place in the parking lots of Ratliff stadium before the Odessa High Broncos versus Permian Panthers football game.

Featured at this event will be free food and drinks from Cliffs Food Wagon, courtesy of ORMC, as well as lawn games.

There will also be a crosstown rivalry competition between the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue. A check presentation will follow.

“We are so excited to host this event for the third year in a row,” said Madison Tate, director of marketing and community relations at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

“Whether you’re cheering for the Bronchos or rooting for the Permian Panthers, it’s great to see the community come together in support of such a long-standing tradition in Odessa.”