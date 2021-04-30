Odessa YMCA, Superior HealthPlan team up for free swim night

The first 30 people from 5 to 7 p.m. will be able to swim for free.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA is offering a free night of swimming on April 30.

It's part of a partnership with Superior HealthPlan.

This event is free but only open to 30 people on a first come, first serve basis. It will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Superior HealthPlan helps support the YMCA's youth sports program as well as the Get Active events.

"The goal of our partnership is to transform the health of the community one person at a time," Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA said in a press release.

If you would like to learn more about it, you can click or tap here.