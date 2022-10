The route begins at the La Hacienda Vieja location in Odessa at 6 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community members will come together Saturday to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade.

Participants will meet at the La Hacienda Vieja location in Odessa at 6 p.m. and follow a route that ends at the Ector County ISD Administration Building.

After the parade, the Noel Heritage Plaza at 301 W 5th St. will play host to awards for the parade, mariachi music, kids activities and a movie in the park.