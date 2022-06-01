Odessa Parks and Recreation to hold annual father daughter dance

The event is open to those ages 4 and up.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public out to their annual father and daughter dance on June 18 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center ballroom.

This year’s theme is “Enchanted Forest.” The department encourages attendees to get dressed up, win great prizes and dance the night away.

The event is open to those ages 4 and up and tickets are $15 a person.