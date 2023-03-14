Odessa parks and recreation, Odessa Jackalopes to hold BBQ and cornhole tournament

The cookoff portion will include categories for chicken, pork spareribs and brisket.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and the Odessa Jackalopes will be teaming up for their first-ever BBQ Master’s & Cornhole Bracket Battle on March 18 at the Ector County Coliseum.

Over $4,000 in prizes will be up for grabs in the BBQ cookoff, sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association. Each team will also receive four tickets to the Jackalopes games that night.

The entry fee for the cookoff is $150 for all meat categories, which are chicken, pork spareribs and brisket. Teams can be any size, but only 31 spots will be open.

The tray pickup and cooks meeting will take place on Friday at 7 p.m.

Turn-in time will take place on Saturday, at noon for chicken, 1:30 p.m. for pork spareribs and 3 p.m. for brisket.

Entry for the cornhole tournament on Saturday is $30, with registration starting at 8:15 a.m. and the tournament beginning at 9 a.m.

Prizes include custom cornhole boards for first place, cornhole bags and a $75 gift card for second place and a $50 gift card for third place.

In addition to a BBQ cookoff and cornhole tournament, the event will feature free March Madness tailgating tents with five large-screen TVs for guests to watch their favorite college basketball team.

The Jackalopes will have concession stands available for guests.

All proceeds from the competitions will benefit the City of Odessa Parks Foundation.