Odessa Parade of Lights, WinterFest being reconfigured for 2020

WinterFest will be going entirely virtual and will feature scavenger hunts, a virtual painting class, an augmented reality experience and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa, Inc. announced on Oct. 28 that it will be reconfiguring the Downtown WinterFest and Parade of Lights.

The decision was made out of an abundance of safety and in the interest of safety for citizens, guests and vendors.

WinterFest will be going entirely virtual and will feature scavenger hunts, a virtual painting class, an augmented reality experience and more.

The parade adjustment will allow participants to decorate a window downtown instead of a float.

Windows will be completed by the beginning of December and will be kept up all month for people to view.

If you have any questions relating to the event, vendors or Downtown Odessa, Inc.'s programming you can contact Alexa Moulakis, the event coordinator, by emailing amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.