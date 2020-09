The event will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Jackalopes will be holding a watch party for the Dallas Stars game in the Stanley Cup Final.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Featured at the event will be prizes, food and more, and the entire event is free.