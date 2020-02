ODESSA, Texas — Come cowboys and cowgirls to the 36th Annual Wrangler Rodeo event for a night of fun and watching your favorite rodeo riders do what they love to do the most.

This family fun event will be held at the Ector County Coliseum between Feb. 20 - Feb. 22 at 7 pm.

If you are interested in attending this lively event, click here for more information.