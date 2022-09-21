Odessa College Theatre debuts Dracula

Production will begin Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 5 at Globe Theater.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College's Globe theater presents Dracula by screenwright Steven Deitz for this coming 2022 Halloween.

The play will be directed by Josh Rapp.

Showtimes commence at 7 p.m. from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, with a late night showing on Oct. 31 starting at 10 p.m. The final performance is Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Mr. Deitz's version is a more updated and refreshing take on the classic character we all know, while still honoring the original source material. This version is highly regarded as one of the best versions of Dracula and is performed all around the country.