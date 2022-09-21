x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Odessa College Theatre debuts Dracula

Production will begin Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 5 at Globe Theater.
Credit: Odessa Collge
Theater showtimes and dates

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College's Globe theater presents Dracula by screenwright Steven Deitz for this coming 2022 Halloween.

The play will be directed by Josh Rapp.

Showtimes commence at 7 p.m. from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, with a late night showing on Oct. 31 starting at 10 p.m. The final performance is Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Mr. Deitz's version is a more updated and refreshing take on the classic character we all know, while still honoring the original source material. This version is highly regarded as one of the best versions of Dracula and is performed all around the country.

Don't miss your chance to see the prince of darkness this Halloween season. To purchase a ticket, click or tap here.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland

Before You Leave, Check This Out