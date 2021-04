The a cappella choir and vocal ensemble have teamed up to perform Baroque and Latin American folk music.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will be presenting its spring choir concert at the Globe Theater 7 p.m. on April 26.

Admission to the event is free, but ticket reservations are required to help ensure social distancing.