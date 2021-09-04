x
Odessa Chamber of Commerce invites community to COVID-19 remembrance service

The service will honor survivors and those who passed away due to COVID-19, as well as healthcare workers for their ongoing service.

ODESSA, Texas —

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce, City of Odessa, Medical Center Health System and Odessa Regional Medical Center are inviting the community to COVID-19 “One Year Later” service of remembrance and hope Sunday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Garden Park. 

During the ceremony, lanterns will be released in honor of survivors and those who passed away due to COVID-19.

Participants will also acknowledge healthcare workers for their ongoing service throughout the pandemic. 

Memorial Garden Park is located at 4730 E. 42nd St. In Odessa.

