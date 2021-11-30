NewsWest 9 joins City of Odessa for Starbright Village tree lighting 🎄

You can see the tree lighting, a look at the history of Starbright Village and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is partnering with NewsWest 9 and First Basin Credit Union for a virtual celebration of the 34th Annual Tree Lighting.

The community is invited out to McKinney Park as Starbright Village comes to life.

Join Tatum Guinn, Anthony Franze, Crystal Crews, Victor Lopez and more on December 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The special will feature the annual tree lighting, as well as a look at the history of Starbright Village, performances and more.