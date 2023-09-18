New ODTX Downtown Market to debut Saturday

Several Odessa entities have teamed up to debut a new market experience to downtown Odessa.

The ODTX Downtown Market will officially kick off Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They also plan on having two more on Oct. 28 (same time) and Dec. 2 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

This new market is sponsored by Medical Center Hospital, Downtown Odessa, Odessa Marriott, Starbucks, The Ector Theater, Odessa College and Homemade Wines.

The market will be held on North Jackson Ave. between 3rd and 5th Ave. as well as on 4th Ave. from Texas Ave. to Jackson Ave.

This will be a family and pet-friendly gathering of local growers, bakers, artisans and makers. It will also have live music, culinary demos, vintage cars, a splash pad, mobile car wash, video game truck and much more.

The vendors featured include Mobile Gaming, MoCuts, HYB Mobile Car Wash, Art by Pono Pinto, Amanda Jo Scruggs and Unhinged Arts, The Modern Frida, Lelah Mays, Kirby's Kloset, Permian Basin Master Gardeners, Sister Dough and Full Throttle. There will also be live mural painting, health screenings and culinary demonstrations.