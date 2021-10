Alongside handing out candy, the department hopes they can stock the WTFB trailer with donations from citizens.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will be holding its annual trunk or treat event on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. in the Momentum Bank Ballpark parking lot.

This year’s event, titled Cans for Candy, will benefit the West Texas Food Bank.

While it is not required to receive candy, MPD encourages citizens to bring non-perishable food items to donate. The department hopes the event will help stock the food bank’s trailer.