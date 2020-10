Bring the family to the most extreme fun at the Moto Xtreme Circus beginning on Oct. 16

ODESSA, Texas — Come one! Come all to the most extreme fun you can ever have.

The Moto Xtreme Circus is coming to Odessa and they are bringing all of the high flying fun that you stand.

So get ready for the Globe of Death, Sky Masters High Wire Act, the Pendulum Wheel, and much much more.

The excitement of Moto Xtreme Circus starts on Oct. 16.