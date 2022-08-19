Fresh food available at the Monahans Farmers Market

Only two Farmers Market events left: Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans have been hosting their Farmers Market every third Saturday of each month this summer and their next event is Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 n. The market will be located at Hill Park, Corner of 5th and S. Allen in Monahans, TX.

Fresh and locally grown foods straight from the source will be provided from various producers in the region.

The Monahans Farmers Market by Ward Memorial Hospitals goal is to promote health and wellness to the region by providing a Farmers Market where the community can purchase a variety of locally-grown, farm-fresh produce and related products.