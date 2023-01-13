MLK Day events happening around the Permian Basin

Communities will be honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day over the whole weekend.

ODESSA, Texas — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is on Jan. 16, and community members across the Permian Basin will be honoring the holiday over the weekend and on the day of.

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa will be holding its fourth annual basketball tournament, a gospel celebration, a brunch and its Freedom March.

To see all the details of the BCCO's events, including times and admission details, you can visit its Facebook page.

In Midland, the Negro Business and Professional Women's Club of Midland Inc. will be holding its 8th Annual MLK Luncheon. This event will be happening at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Hobbs will be holding a day of service at Your Safe Space. The community will be serving 500 free hot meas and 250 food boxes to those in need on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.