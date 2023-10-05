The Midland Quilters Guild 2023 Quilt Show to be held on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7

The last Quilt Show was held in October 2019. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their 2021 show was cancelled. Their 2022 show was cancelled too for the venue's closure.

MIDLAND, Texas — It has been a while since Midland Quilters Guild (MGQ) put on their Quilt Show, four years to be exact.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Bush Convention Center's closure got in the way of putting on the show.

Finally, the show is back and will be held at the Bush Convention Center on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The funds accumulated by MGQ from the show will help bring in national instructors/teachers to hold classes to enhance and promote the art of quilting, among other reasons.

There will be a ton of quilt-related events put on during the show Friday and Saturday.

General admission is $7, seniors get in for $5 and children under 12 get in for free.