MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event Thursday night.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Social distancing will be practiced and booths and trunks will be spaced out. More time will be given between families trick or treating.

Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event.