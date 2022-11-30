Midland Park Mall events to check out: 'Caring Santa' & 'Breakfast with Santa'

'Caring Santa' is on Dec. 4 while 'Breakfast with Santa' is on Dec 10.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall has two events that you might enjoy this holiday season.

The first event is the Caring Santa (Dec. 4), which is exclusively for children with special needs. It's part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience and it starts from 9 - 10:30a.m.

There will be giveaway of various fidget and ASMR toys. You can make your reservations by clicking here.