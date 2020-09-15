Midland North Side Lions Club holding community breakfast fundraiser

The fundraiser, previously known as "Bunny Breakfast", will help the Lions Club in their mission to serve the community.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Northside Lions Club is holding its 27th annual "We Serve Breakfast" community fundraiser.

The event will take place on October 3 from 7 to 10 a.m. in the Midland Park Mall food court.

For just $6, ticketholders can enjoy a breakfast made by the Lions Club.

Take-out, dine-in and curbside pickup options will be available.

The fundraiser, previously known as "Bunny Breakfast", will help the Lions Club in their mission to help give back to the community, encourage sight conservation and support local schools.