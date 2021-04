The event runs Friday and Saturday at the Bush Convention Center.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Market is holding a weekend of shopping at the Bush Convention Center.

Admission is $7, though children 12 and under are free.

The event will run from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Featured will be a variety of vendors, including boutiques, food trucks, HTeaO and more. There will also be face painting.

The first 500 visitors each day will receive a free shopping tote.