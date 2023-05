Several community organizations and departments will be participating with their own health-related events.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health will be holding their 9th annual Wellness Tour from June 1-5, with two more clinics on June 6.

Several local organizations and departments will be teaming up to offer events and shot and testing clinics.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to promote health and wellness resources in the greater Midland community.