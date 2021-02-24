Midland County Public Libraries hosts Black History Month concert and presentation

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —
Midland County Public Libraries is hosting a virtual event Wednesday at 3 p.m. celebrating Black History Month.
The event will feature a concert and presentation discussing the influence of jazz on the Civil Rights Movement. Renowned flutist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq will conduct a history lesson combined with musical performance.
To learn more about the event, Abdur-Razzaq and to join the Zoom meeting, click here or visit the Midland County Public Libraries website and Facebook page.