The musical tells the story of Ella, whose life changes when she has the change to meet the prince of the kingdom.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theater is presenting its first show of the 2022 season, "Cinderella".

The show opens February 4 at 7:30 p.m. and runs weekends through February 26.

Friday and Saturday shows will go on at 7:30, and Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m.

The musical tells the story of Ella, whose life changes when she has the change to meet the prince of the kingdom.

For more information on this musical event or to purchase tickets, you can visit the MCT website.