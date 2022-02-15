Midland College to hold citizenship fair

The event will take place Feb. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is holding a free citizenship fair on Feb. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Allison Fine Arts Building.

Several information booths and presentations will walk attendees through becoming a U.S. citizen. Door prizes will also be available for those present.

Organizations participating in the fair include Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center, Catholic Charities, Midland County Public Library, Workforce Solutions of the Permian Basin, Casa de Amigos, Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, Odessa College and Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin.