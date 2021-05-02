Midland College, PBALC team up for Valentine's Day author series

This free event will give people a sneak peek at Midland native and author Rebekah Manley's writing process, as well as the chance to enter into a raffle.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College and the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are teaming up for a special author series event for Valentine's Day.

The event will feature Midland native and new author Rebekah Manley.

Manley is the author of "Alexandria and the No Good, Terrible, Truly Bad Dates", a short-form picture book that tells the story of a young woman who went on 30 dates in 30 days.

You can gather up your favorite Valentine or Galentine date and get to know Manley and her writing process.

"This was a really wonderful opportunity to partner up PBALC and bring everyone together, have this out of the box unexpected event that really is geared to Valentines, Galentines and the whole world of thirty dates in thirty days," said Howard Marks, Director of the Learning Resource Center at Midland College.

This virtual event is free and will take place at 7 p.m. on February 9.