Midland College hosts 'Here and There' art exhibit

MIDLAND, Texas — A new art exhibit is being displayed in the McCormick Gallery at Midland College.

"Here and There" features works from Midland and Odessa as well as Pullman, Washington.

The art pieces were curated by MC associate professor of art Michael Richardson. He feels the two locations are connected through friendship and mentorship.

Pieces included in the exhibit range from stoneware to clay and even acrylic.

This exhibit will be on display through October 4. If you are unable to attend in person you can also tour the exhibit virtually.